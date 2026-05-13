nVent Electric (NVT) Price Target Increased by 24.26% to 176.64

The average one-year price target for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) has been revised to $176.64 / share. This is an increase of 24.26% from the prior estimate of $142.15 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $98.41 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.11% from the latest reported closing price of $172.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an decrease of 307 owner(s) or 27.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVT is 0.15%, an increase of 46.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.54% to 162,832K shares. The put/call ratio of NVT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,251K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,719K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 6,134K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,260K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,668K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,125K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 42.71% over the last quarter.

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