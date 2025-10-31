NVent Electric Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook In Line With View; Stock Up Over 9% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - nVent Electric PLC (NVT), a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions, on Friday revised up its annual outlook, citing its robust third-quarter earnings performance and significant momentum in its data centers.

For the full year, the company now expects net income per share of $2.57 to $2.59, higher than the earlier guidance of $2.48 to $2.56 per share. Excluding items, earnings are now anticipated to be in the range of $3.31 to $3.33 per share against the earlier outlook of $3.22 to $3.30 per share.

On average, 12-analysts polled, forecast the firm to earn $3.30 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year, nVent Electric now projects reported sales growth of 27% to 28% versus the prior guidance of 24% to 26%. This new guidance range now represents 10% to 11% organic sales growth against the prior outlook of 8% to 10%.

For the fourth quarter, nVent Electric projects net income per share of $0.67 to $0.69 and adjusted income per share of $0.87 to $0.89, in line with analysts' forecast of $0.88 per share.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects reported sales growth of 31% to 33% and organic sales growth of 15% to 17%.

NVT was up by 9.12% at $113.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

