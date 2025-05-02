NVENT ELECTRIC Earnings Results: $NVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NVENT ELECTRIC ($NVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, missing estimates of $0.67 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $809,300,000, beating estimates of $799,152,501 by $10,147,499.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NVT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NVENT ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

NVENT ELECTRIC insiders have traded $NVT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON D. LAMMERS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,297 shares for an estimated $5,119,314 .

. SARA E ZAWOYSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,505 shares for an estimated $1,113,403 .

. RANDOLPH A. WACKER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,022 shares for an estimated $608,597 .

. JERRY W BURRIS sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $524,640

DER KOLK ROBERT J. VAN (See Remarks below) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $312,644

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NVENT ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of NVENT ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 324 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NVENT ELECTRIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

NVENT ELECTRIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NVENT ELECTRIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.