NVENT ELECTRIC Earnings Results: $NVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

February 06, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

NVENT ELECTRIC ($NVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, missing estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $752,200,000, missing estimates of $776,492,949 by $-24,292,949.

NVENT ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

NVENT ELECTRIC insiders have traded $NVT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JON D. LAMMERS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,297 shares for an estimated $5,119,314.
  • MICHAEL B FAULCONER (President - Thermal Management) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,004 shares for an estimated $1,267,046.
  • SARA E ZAWOYSKI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,505 shares for an estimated $1,113,403.
  • RANDOLPH A. WACKER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,022 shares for an estimated $608,597.
  • JERRY W BURRIS sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $524,640
  • HERBERT K PARKER purchased 7,566 shares for an estimated $497,198
  • DER KOLK ROBERT J. VAN (See Remarks below) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $312,644

NVENT ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of NVENT ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

