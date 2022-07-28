nVent Electric Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NVT

In trading on Thursday, shares of nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.65, changing hands as high as $34.71 per share. nVent Electric PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $29.19 per share, with $39.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.68.

