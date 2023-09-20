NVent Electric Announces Launch Of New Safety And Power Distribution Units

(RTTNews) - nVent Electric Plc (NVT), an electric solutions provider, on Wednesday announced the addition of common North American voltages to the Rack Safety Plus line of modular safety and power distribution units designed to protect and connect electronics enclosed within 19" cabinets.

Designed in collaboration with Test and Measurement customers, these 19" slide-in units provide power entry, power distribution, and safety features that are required for operating semi- and fully automated test systems.

Key features of Rack Safety Plus include configurable power outlets, input connectors, and safety functions such as an emergency power button.

The company said that 120 and 208 / 240 V AC inputs available for common North American and international voltages, with a wide variety of input connectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.