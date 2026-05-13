nVent Electric and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares nVent Electric NVT as the Bull of the Day and Whirlpool WHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, Micron Technology MU and GlobalFoundries GFS.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

nVent Electric designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes.



The stock sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its EPS outlook remaining bullish across the board.

nVent Electric Breaks Records

NVT shares have delivered a robust performance so far in 2026, gaining nearly 70% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results that have displayed big growth have helped lead the charge, with the company crushing Zacks Consensus EPS and sales estimates in its latest release.



Sales of $1.2 billion in the above-mentioned release grew 53% YoY, setting a new company record. Importantly, nVent also reported record orders and an all-time high backlog, underpinned by the favorable demand environment it’s currently in.

Unsurprisingly, nVent is benefiting from the broader AI buildout, with its momentum within data center solutions leading it to increase its full-year sales and EPS guidance. Its cash generation has also seen a nice boost, with free cash flow of $54 million growing 21% from the year-ago period.

The company’s sales growth has been outstanding over the past several years, with the acceleration evident over the recent periods. The outsized sales growth has helped drive the stock’s outperformance, with record orders and backlog further supportive of continued growth.

Bottom Line

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Whirlpool is one of the world's largest manufacturers of home appliances. The company's portfolio of products can be broadly classified into laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and other small household appliances such as dishwashers and mixers.



The stock is a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), with analysts slashing their EPS expectations across the board, even more so following its recent set of quarterly results.

Whirlpool Disappoints Again

WHR’s latest quarterly results didn’t brighten the market’s outlook on the stock, with shares now down more than 50% over the last year. Concerning headline figures, sales of $3.2 billion fell 9.6% YoY alongside a huge decline in earnings.



The company’s top line has been very soft over recent years, seeing little to no growth. Leading the weak performance has been a collapse in discretionary spending across its appliances.

Though replacement demand has remained steady, a soft housing market relative to historical levels has led to a sharp decline in the demand for new appliances, which is where stronger margins are. In other words, if new houses aren’t being bought, neither are sets of new appliances.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Whirlpool is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

TSM Stock Up +33% YTD Amid Valuation Risk: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., popularly known as TSMC, have surged 33.2% year to date, sharply outperforming the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 16.8% increase and the S&P 500’s 9.1% rise. This was primarily driven by persistent demand for AI and high-performance computing, strong utilization of 3nm and improving profitability.

During TSMC’s first-quarter 2026 earnings, the company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook and guided capital spending toward the high end of its $52-$56 billion range, as AI-related demand remained robust. The company also updated about expanding N3 and N2 capacity to address supply constraints.

Let’s see how the story could shape up for investors in Taiwan Semiconductor over the remaining months of 2026.

High-performance computing (HPC) accounted for 61% of first-quarter revenues, while advanced technologies, including 3nm, 5nm and 7nm, contributed 74% of wafer revenues. Management also raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 30% in U.S. dollar terms and increased capital spending guidance toward the high end of the $52-$56 billion range to support rising AI demand.

Advanced Node Expansion

Another major catalyst is TSMC’s aggressive expansion of advanced-node capacity. The company said strong demand for 3nm technologies from smartphone, HPC, AI, automotive and IoT customers has led it to expand global N3 capacity through new fabs in Taiwan, Arizona and Japan. TSMC also confirmed that N2 entered high-volume manufacturing in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is ramping successfully with strong customer interest from both smartphone and AI applications.

Management expects the N2 family, including N2P and A16, to become another large and long-lasting node for the company. These investments are expected to support long-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing for TSMC.

Strong Cash Position

TSMC ended the first quarter with cash and marketable securities of roughly TWD 3.4 trillion, or about $106 billion, while cash from operations reached TWD 699 billion during the quarter. This strong liquidity position allows TSMC to continue investing aggressively in advanced-node capacity, overseas fabs and technology expansion while maintaining its commitment to steadily increasing cash dividends. Management also guided second-quarter 2026 revenues between $39 billion and $40.2 billion, supported by continued strong demand for process technologies and AI-related applications.

Stumbling Block

TSMC faces several near-term challenges despite robust AI-driven demand. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call management warned that the ramp-up of 2nm technology and overseas fabs could dilute gross margins by 2%-3% in 2026, with overseas fab dilution potentially widening further over time.

The company also flagged rising chemical and gas costs linked to the Middle East situation, while broader geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties could exert pressure on consumer and price-sensitive markets. In addition, persistent supply constraints and tight advanced-node capacity may limit TSMC’s ability to fully meet surging AI demand, even as the company aggressively expands global production capacity.

How Are Estimates Poised for TSMC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has improved over the past month to $15.25. The estimated figure indicates 43.2% improvement from the 2025 reported figure.

The consensus mark for 2026 revenues is pegged at $161.68 billion, indicating 32.1% year-over-year improvement.

Expensive Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11.83, which is significantly higher than the industry average of 6.87. This elevated valuation raises the risk of a pullback if macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures intensify.

In comparison, peer Micron Technology trades at a lower forward P/S of 9.18X. However, another peer, GlobalFoundries, is currently trading higher at 47.08X.

Our Take

TSMC remains well-positioned to benefit from AI and advanced semiconductor demand, supported by strong execution, expanding advanced-node capacity and a solid balance sheet. However, elevated valuation, margin dilution risks from overseas expansion and geopolitical uncertainties may limit near-term upside. Hence, investors should consider holding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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