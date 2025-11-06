nVent Electric and MGM Resorts International have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares nVent Electric NVT as the Bull of the Day and MGM Resorts International MGM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on lululemon athletica inc.’s LULU, Crocs Inc. CROX and Ralph Lauren Corp. RL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

nVent Electric is a soaring AI infrastructure stock that posted another beat-and-raise quarter on October 31, helping it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

NVT is an electrical connection and protection solutions standout riding converging megatrends across artificial intelligence, electrification, the AI-driven energy boom, and beyond. nVent is expanding its increasingly critical liquid cooling portfolio for AI data centers.

The AI infrastructure stock skyrocketed 500% over the past five years, crushing the Tech sector’s 120%. nVent is trading just below its all-time highs following its earnings release. Yet, NVT stock trades 20% below its average Zacks price target and in line with the Tech sector on the valuation front, despite its massive outperformance.

Plus, Wall Street loves the stock for its behind-the-scenes AI data center upside that’s projected to help nVent post double-digit earnings and revenue growth in 2025 and 2026.

NVT: Top AI and Energy Infrastructure Stock to Buy

nVent Electric is a top maker of electrical connection and protection solutions. Its critical behind-the-scenes tech portfolio includes an array of offerings across liquid cooling, enclosures, switchgear systems, critical power solutions, and beyond.

The London-based company offers long-term upside across AI data centers, power utilities, energy storage solutions, industrial automation, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and plenty of other key areas of the economy.

NVT’s revenue has kicked into a higher gear over the last several years as it benefits from the AI data center arms race fueled by Mag 7 tech titans such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and beyond.

For instance, nVent’s liquid cooling portfolio is gaining steam as the broader industry grows increasingly vital to the AI data center boom. Liquid cooling is essential for AI because it reliably manages the intense heat created by the massive computing power.

nVent provides its liquid cooling solutions and AI infrastructure to Nvidia’s GB200 platform and other key players in the AI data center ecosystem. NVT also boasts that its hybrid liquid-to-air solutions “help customers prepare data centers for next generation technology without completely rebuilding data center architecture.”

On top of its booming AI infrastructure segment, nVent is gaining steam in its power utility space as the U.S. and beyond race to expand energy capacity and the grid to meet soaring demand from AI data centers, reshoring, and more.

Given this backdrop, it makes sense why 10 of the 11 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys,” with one “Buy.” nVent also has a solid balance sheet and pays a dividend.

NVT’s AI-Boosted Growth and Upside

nVent posted its first-ever billion-dollar sales quarter ($1.05 billion) in Q3, with organic revenue up 16%. It increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 44% and closed the period with a record backlog.

The company also “launched a number of new products, expanded capacity in several facilities to support data center and power utility growth, and executed on our acquisition integration playbook,” according to CEO Beth Wozniak. NVT raised its outlook for 2025 on the back of its strong Q3 and its “significant momentum in data centers.”

NVT averaged 15% sales growth in the last two years. It is projected to expand its revenue by 11% in 2025 and another 15% next year to reach $4.39 billion.

The company is expected to increase its earnings per share (EPS) by 34% in 2025 and 20% in 2026 to $3.98 a share. Its recent post-earnings estimate revisions extend a broader upward trend that helps it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Buy Soaring AI Data Center Stock NVT Now?

nVent stock has soared 500% in the past five years to blow away the Zacks Tech sector’s 120%. NVT has ripped 67% higher in 2025, outpacing Nvidia’s NVDA 50%, Tech’s 26%, and roughly matching fellow data center infrastructure stock Vertiv VRT .

NVT shares do appear overheated in the short run alongside Vertiv, Nvidia, and the broader tech sector and the Nasdaq following the massive run off the market’s 2025 lows. nVent may test its 21-day, 50-day, or 2024 highs before the end of the year.

But market timing is a very difficult game to play. Therefore, investors bullish on nVent might take a position now and then buy more the next time it and the tech sector face serious selling pressure.

That said, nVent still trades 18% below its average Zacks price target. Its valuation is also enticing, trading in line with Tech despite blowing it away over the past five years at 29.3X forward 12-month earnings. Its AI data center infrastructure peer Vertiv, trades at 36.1X.

nVent's price-to-earnings to growth (PEG) ratio, which factors in its huge EPS growth, sits at 1.43, marking a 60% discount to its highs and 12% value against Tech.

MGM Resorts International stock has dropped 14% in the past year while the S&P 500 climbed 16%. The Las Vegas-based hotel and casino operator’s recent slide is part of much longer-term underperformance compared to the benchmark’s return, which might make investors turn elsewhere.

MGM Resorts fell short of our Q3 earnings estimate on October 29 and provided downbeat guidance that earns it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stay Away from Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) MGM Stock?

MGM Resorts is a casino, resort, and live entertainment powerhouse and an icon of Las Vegas. MGM’s portfolio includes roughly 30 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally. On top of that, its 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker.

MGM Resorts grew its Q3 revenue by around 2% to $4.3 billion, boosted mostly by growth at MGM China. Meanwhile, it posted a net loss of $285 million in Q3 “due primarily to the pre-tax impacts of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $256 million related to the decision to withdraw the application for a commercial gaming license for Empire City (a planned New York casino) and approximately $93 million of other non-cash write-offs related to Empire City.”

Revenue fell about 7% at its resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts also offered rough earnings guidance.

The company’s consensus FY25 earnings estimate is down 16% in the past two months, with its FY26 Zacks Consensus Estimate 26% lower. MGM’s recent negative EPS revisions earn the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

CFO Jonathan Halkyard said in Q3 remarks that MGM is “seeing encouraging signs of stability in Las Vegas with the return of the group and convention season and the completion of the MGM Grand room remodel.”

The firm’s financial chief also said that its “focus on premium, market leading integrated resort operations drove the decision to sell the operations of MGM Northfield Park. The price reflects a solid multiple, which again demonstrates the value gap available in the MGM Resorts equity price.”

Some investors might want to put the casino giant on their watchlist for a potential turnaround. But MGM stock is up just 35% in the last 10 years even though the S&P 500 soared 240%. This might mean that investors should consider looking elsewhere for stocks to buy.

Additional content:

lululemon Faces Softer Consumer Demand, but Brand Loyalty Holds Strong

lululemon athletica inc.’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 results reflected a changing consumer backdrop and emerging product challenges in its largest market — the United States. While earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues fell short and management trimmed the fiscal 2025 guidance. The core issue was not brand erosion, but rather tougher consumers who are spending less on apparel and prioritizing truly “new” offerings.

lululemon acknowledged that it leaned too heavily on longstanding lounge and social franchises, such as Scuba, Softstreme and Dance Studio. Seasonal color updates were not enough to excite higher-value customers who already own these products, creating a slowdown in frequency and total spend.

Despite these pressures, loyalty and engagement metrics remain remarkably strong. The brand continues to grow its guest base across all age groups, membership has expanded to nearly 30 million, and performance categories, like yoga, run, train, golf and tennis, are still delivering growth. lululemon is also gaining market share in performance apparel even as the broader U.S. activewear sector declines, signaling that its innovation and technical credibility are still winning with consumers. This underscores an important nuance: the problem is not demand for lululemon, it is demand for stale portions of the assortment.

Management is treating this period as a reset. A revamped creative team is increasing the share of new styles from 23% to roughly 35% by spring 2026, with early launches such as Daydrift, BeCalm, Big Cozy and Loungeful already in motion. Faster go-to-market processes, vendor collaboration and improved agility are designed to chase into winners more quickly. Combined with strong international momentum, particularly in China, lululemon remains positioned for renewed growth once fresh product cycles take hold.

How Are CROX & RL Performing Amid Softer Consumer Trends

Amid a softer consumer spending backdrop and heightened promotional activity across retail, Crocs Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corp. are charting notably different paths as they work to protect margins, maintain brand heat and sustain growth.

Crocs is navigating a challenging consumer environment, with consolidated revenues falling 6.2% in third-quarter 2025 and the Crocs-brand segment slipping 2.5%. Strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth (up 2% on the Crocs brand) and an international uptick (up 5.8%) underscore enduring brand affinity. With its solid cash flow enabling a $203-million share repurchase and $63 million debt reduction, the company appears confident in its loyal base while adapting to softer demand.

Ralph Lauren is feeling the effects of a softer global consumer, with shoppers staying selective and promotions rising across apparel. However, brand loyalty remains a clear strength. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, core customers continued to trade into higher-value products, full-price sell-throughs stayed strong and brand heat remained intact across key regions. Momentum in direct-to-consumer and continued growth in Asia further highlight that even in a tougher backdrop, Ralph Lauren’s elevated positioning is resonating.

The Zacks Rundown for LULU

lululemon’s shares have plummeted 58% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 20.4%.

From a valuation standpoint, LULU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72X, lower than the industry’s 15.56X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 11.8%, whereas the consensus mark for fiscal 2026 suggests growth of 1.1%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 have been northbound in the past 30 days. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have been unchanged.

LULU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.