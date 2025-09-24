nVent Electric and MarineMax have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 24, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares nVent Electric NVT as the Bull of the Day and MarineMax HZO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Intuit Inc. INTU, Oracle ORCL and SAP SE SAP.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

The market may have finally Weeble wobbled a bit at all-time highs yesterday. Sellers came in and beat up some of the highest performing names of the last couple of week, although they spared quantum names. It sets us up to buy the dip this morning, but you have to be careful. Not every stock out there that dips is buy worthy. Lean on the power of the Zacks Rank to figure out which ones are. All you need to find Is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that’s seeing its earnings move in the right direction.

Today’s Bull of the Day is seeing its earnings move in the right direction. I’m talking about nVent Electric. This industrial technology company is in the business of connection and protection, manufacturing electrical enclosures, thermal management systems, and fastening solutions for everything from data centers to smart buildings to renewable energy. It’s a play on the modernization of infrastructure, a theme that is only gaining momentum as governments and corporations invest in electrification and energy efficiency.

The bullish setup here is simple, there is a ton of earnings momentum. Over the last 60 days, 4 analysts have raised their estimates for both the current year and next, helping NVT earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has gone from $3.08 to $3.28 and 2026 estimates are up from $3.47 to $3.74. That’s coming on top of strong execution with NVT posting a string of earnings beats, with consistent revenue expansion in the mid-single digits.

Current year EPS growth is slated to come in at 31.73% with next year swelling another 13.8%. That’s on revenue growth of 9% this year and 11.35% next year.

With demand tied to data center build-outs, EV charging, grid modernization, and global infrastructure upgrades, nVent Electric looks well positioned to keep surprising to the upside. In a market that is rewarding companies with real earnings power and secular tailwinds, NVT fits the bill as a stock investors should think about plugging into now.

The market gave a little bit back from all-time highs Monday. It could tempt a lot of investors to blindly buy the dip. You’ve got to be extra careful during times like this. You want to try to avoid stocks that are all hype and no earnings. One way to uncover these potential pitfalls is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest earnings trends. The opposite is true for stocks that are Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stocks.

One such stock investors may want to be cautious with is today’s Bear of the Day, MarineMax. The pandemic boat-buying frenzy has sailed far over the horizon, leaving MarineMax stuck in the doldrums. With the Fed keeping interest rates high for so long, financing a half-million-dollar yacht feels more like a punishment than a pleasure, and inflation is squeezing wallets tighter than a life jacket two sizes too small. That’s shown up in the numbers from earnings misses to sluggish sales and, worst of all, analysts bailing out on their estimates.

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

Analyst projections keep drifting lower, giving HZO a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Our current year Zacks Consensus Estimate is off from $2.00 to only 74 cents over the course of the last 90 days. The story is similar with next year’s numbers. Our Zacks Consensus Estimate is off from $2.67 to $2.05.

Management has tried to patch the hull by adding marinas and service revenue, but the core retail engine is sputtering. Inventory is piling up, discounts are cutting into margins, and the Street isn’t exactly throwing out life preservers. When consumers are downgrading from champagne to seltzer, the yacht market is the first thing to hit the rocks. Until earnings estimates start floating back up, MarineMax looks more like dead weight than a vessel worth boarding. In other words, don’t buy the yacht when you can barely afford the dinghy.

MarineMax is in the Retail – Miscellaneous industry which ranks in the Top 14% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other names within that industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.

Additional content:

Mid-Market Growth: Will Intuit Unlock Its Biggest Lever?

Intuit Inc. is accelerating its expansion into the mid-market, identifying it as one of its largest white-space opportunities. The company estimates that nearly half of its total addressable market lies in mid-market and money-related services, highlighting the potential scale.

Launched just a year ago, Intuit Enterprise Suite (“IES”) is gaining traction by addressing mid-market pain points such as fragmented tech stacks, siloed data and high total cost of ownership. By consolidating critical workflows into a single AI-native platform, IES lowers costs, improves ROI and positions Intuit as a compelling alternative to legacy ERPs.

Fiscal 2025 demonstrated strong momentum, with mid-market revenues rising 40% year over year and customers increasing 23% to nearly 350,000. Average revenue per contract reached $27,000, and the company almost doubled the average revenue of customers who are upgrading from within its franchise.

Product innovation underpins this growth. IES offers multi-entity consolidation, multidimensional reporting, role-based access, and AI-powered agents for accounting, payroll and payments. These capabilities reduce costs, deliver insights and enhance platform stickiness, enabling cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Intuit’s AI+HI advantage leverages 625,000+ customer and financial attributes and nearly $1 trillion in annual money movement data to power proprietary financial LLMs, delivering scalable personalization. GenOS accelerates feature deployment, combining startup agility with enterprise reliability.

Management envisions mid-market scaling beyond Intuit’s current size. With 800,000 QuickBooks Online mid-market users, IES adoption is a natural upsell, and its disruptive pricing, seamless upgrades and AI-driven automation position Intuit to capture the $89 billion mid-market TAM.

What Are Oracle and SAP Doing?

Oracle's cloud infrastructure business demonstrated exceptional growth in fiscal 2025, with Infrastructure-as-a-Service revenues surging 51% to $10.2 billion. Total cloud services reached $24.5 billion, representing 24% growth year over year. The company's differentiated cloud architecture, designed specifically for enterprise workloads, continues attracting customers seeking superior performance and capabilities.

For SAP SE, increasing Cloud ERP growth and disciplined cost management, coupled with widespread adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions, are driving its performance. In the second quarter of 2025, SAP’s cloud revenues surged 24% year over year to €5.13 billion (up 28% at cc) on a non-IFRS basis, powered by solid 30% growth (up 34% at cc) in Cloud ERP Suite revenues, reaching €4.42 billion.

INTU Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have rallied 14.5% in the past six months but have underperformed both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.

From a valuation standpoint, Intuit shares are expensive, as suggested by the Value Score of D. In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 9.13X, which is at a premium to the industry average of 8.76X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has been revised upward over the past month.

Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.