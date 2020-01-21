nVent Electric About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/23/20, nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.175, payable on 2/7/20. As a percentage of NVT's recent stock price of $25.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of nVent Electric PLC to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when NVT shares open for trading on 1/23/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.04 per share, with $28.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.35.

In Tuesday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.