NVEI Stock Earnings: Nuvei Meets EPS, Beats Revenue Estimates

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) reported first quarter results for 2023 today.

Nuvei reported earnings per share of 44 cents. That was in line with the analyst estimate.

The company reported revenue of $256.6 million.

That came in higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $243.45 million.

You can read the full Nuvei press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

