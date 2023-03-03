NVEI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Nuvei Corp (Symbol: NVEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.15, changing hands as high as $33.73 per share. Nuvei Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVEI's low point in its 52 week range is $23.7125 per share, with $79.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.