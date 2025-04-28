$NVEE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVEE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,280,358 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVEE:
$NVEE Insider Trading Activity
$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670
$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,159,177 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,838,894
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,149,493 shares (+318.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,656,448
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST removed 510,582 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,619,364
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 419,985 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,912,517
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 369,482 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,961,040
- OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC removed 310,704 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,853,663
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 276,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,213,028
$NVEE Government Contracts
We have seen $4,951,334 of award payments to $NVEE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMISSIONING DESIGN REVIEW SERVICES FOR JUBA NEC PROJECT.: $3,408,208
- COMMISSIONING FOR THE REVITALIZE HISTORIC CORE: $1,253,015
- SITE COMMISSIONING AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES FOR THE MONTEVIDEO CHANCERY MAJOR RENOVATION PROJECT FROM...: $227,021
- COMMISSIONING SERVICES FOR BEIRUT, LEBANON NEW EMBASSY COMPOUND (NEC).: $52,752
- UPGRADE EMERGENCY GENERATOR/SWITCHGEAR.: $10,337
