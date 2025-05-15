$NVEE stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVEE stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $74,801,410 of trading volume.

$NVEE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVEE:

$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVEE Government Contracts

We have seen $4,951,334 of award payments to $NVEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

