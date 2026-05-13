NVEC Reports Solid Y/Y Earnings Growth in Q4, Unveils Strong Outlook

Shares of NVE Corporation NVEC have gained 8.1% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 2% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 19.9% against the S&P 500’s 7.1% advance.

In terms of performance metrics, NVE reported solid increases in revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Total revenues increased 5% to $7.65 million from $7.27 million in the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by a 6% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 19% decrease in contract research and development revenues. On the net income front, NVE saw a substantial 27% increase, posting $4.93 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared with $3.89 million, or 80 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

NVE Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVE Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVE Corporation Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

A closer look at other business metrics reveals a 34% year-over-year increase in non-defense product sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which significantly offset the volatility in defense sales. Defense product sales plummeted 79% year over year, attributed to the cyclical nature of defense procurement. Despite this, non-defense product sales showed a strong performance across multiple product lines and channels. The gross margin for the quarter was slightly lower at 78% from 79% in the prior year, reflecting changes in the product mix.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, operating expenses decreased 19% from the previous year, with reductions of 26% in research and development (R&D) expenses and 5% in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The reduction in R&D was due to the completion of certain wafer-level chip-scale packaging activities, while SG&A savings were primarily due to the timing of marketing activities and the reassignment of resources to product development.

Management Commentary

Management provided a positive outlook for the upcoming fiscal year, citing favorable semiconductor industry conditions and the successful deployment of new equipment. The company’s president and CEO, Daniel A. Baker, emphasized that the business saw a bright future due to its increased capacity, substantial inventories and the expected recovery in defense sales.

NVE’s strategic investments in expanding manufacturing capacity, including the completion of a multi-million-dollar expansion, are expected to contribute positively to revenue growth. The company's continued focus on growth areas such as robotics, medical devices and Artificial Intelligence of Things also came up as part of its broader R&D strategy.

NVE reported that its operating margin for the quarter stood at a strong 62%, with a pre-tax margin of 68% and a net margin of 64%, which highlights its operational efficiency.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

Several factors played a crucial role in NVE’s headline numbers, including the successful increase in non-defense product sales and a significant reduction in operating expenses. The decline in defense sales, while impactful, was anticipated, given the cyclical nature of that market.

The company’s strategic focus on product diversification and expansion into high-growth markets like robotics and medical devices is expected to provide long-term growth potential. The decrease in tax expenses, thanks to advanced manufacturing investment tax credits, boosted net income for the quarter.

Outlook

The company expects a significant increase in defense sales in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, as the defense market continues to recover. Additionally, NVE's expansion of production capacity is expected to contribute to higher revenues, especially in the second half of fiscal 2027. The company also highlighted the growth potential in the emerging markets, particularly in the data center and robotics sectors.

Other Developments

In the quarter, NVE continued its efforts to expand its market reach, including securing a new distributor for its isolator products. This distributor, Semitech Incorporated, is focused on electronics contract manufacturers and will help NVE tap into high-volume manufacturing opportunities.

The company also exhibited at several industry-leading trade shows, including Medical Design and Manufacturing West, where they showcased their advanced products for medical devices. NVE is optimistic that these trade show appearances will lead to more customer engagements and contribute to future sales.

In conclusion, NVE’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance reflects its solid positioning in the semiconductor and spintronics industries, driven by both strategic investments and a diversified product portfolio. Despite some volatility in the defense sector, the company’s outlook remains positive, and its strong earnings growth underscores its robust operational execution.

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