NVE (NVEC) Declares $1.00 Dividend

NVE said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.97%, the lowest has been 3.08%, and the highest has been 9.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVE. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 18.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVEC is 0.17%, an increase of 61.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 3,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 518K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 448K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 0.30% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 372K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 38.09% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 273K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing a decrease of 51.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEC by 1.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NVE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.