NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$1.00

The board of NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of February, with investors receiving US$1.00 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

NVE Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share could rise by 2.0% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 139%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NasdaqCM:NVEC Historic Dividend January 23rd 2022

NVE Is Still Building Its Track Record

NVE's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The most recent annual payment of US$4.00 is about the same as the first annual payment 7 years ago. NVE hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 2.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 140% of its profit. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for NVE (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

