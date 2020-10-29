NVE Corporation (NVEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

NVE Corporation (NVEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NVEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that NVEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.23, the dividend yield is 8.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVEC was $47.23, representing a -38.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.40 and a 10.22% increase over the 52 week low of $42.85.

NVEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NVEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

