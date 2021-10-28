NVE Corporation (NVEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

NVE Corporation (NVEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that NVEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.19, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVEC was $68.19, representing a -16.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.42 and a 48.24% increase over the 52 week low of $46.

NVEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). NVEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95.

