NVE Corporation (NVEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

NVE Corporation (NVEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that NVEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.61, the dividend yield is 5.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVEC was $71.61, representing a -12.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.42 and a 55.67% increase over the 52 week low of $46.

NVEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NVEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVEC Dividend History page.

