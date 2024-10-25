NVE Corp Reports Y/Y Declines in Earnings and Revenues in Q2

NVE Corporation’s NVEC second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance highlights the company's adaptive shift toward research-driven growth amid evolving market conditions. Facing headwinds in product sales, NVEC has leaned into contract research and development (R&D), capitalizing on partnerships to diversify revenue sources.

While operating income was tempered by heightened expenses tied to innovation and overhead, the company’s improved gross margin reflects cost efficiencies in production. Despite a mixed quarter, NVE Corp’s robust cash position, investments in short-term securities and continued dividend commitment underscore its focus on long-term stability and shareholder returns.

NVE Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVE Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVE Corporation Quote

Q2 Results

NVE Corp reported a 15% decline in earnings per diluted share to 83 cents from 98 cents in the previous-year quarter. This drop reflects a challenging market environment and a changing revenue mix.

Total quarterly revenues decreased 5% to $6.76 million from $7.13 million in the prior-year quarter.

The results were impacted by a significant decline in product sales due to softened demand within NVEC’s target markets. This was partly offset by a substantial rise in contract R&D revenues, underscoring a pivot toward diversified revenue streams.

Product Sales vs Contract R&D Growth

In NVE Corp’s recent financial report, its two core segments — product sales and contract R&D —demonstrated divergent performance trends.

Product sales for NVE Corp, its primary revenue stream, showed a 14% decline to $6.1 million in second-quarter fiscal 2025 from $7.1 million in second-quarter fiscal 2024. This reduction reflects softened demand within NVE’s target markets, likely due to broader economic challenges or shifts within the sectors it serves.

In contrast, contract R&D surged 3,950% from $16,154 in the prior-year quarter to $654,257 in the current quarter. This sharp upsurge underscores NVE’s strategic pivot toward innovation-driven partnerships and R&D initiatives.

Profitability Metrics

NVE Corp’s profitability metrics for second-quarter fiscal 2025 reflect a mixed performance compared with the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased 5% to $5.81 million from $5.53 million in second-quarter fiscal 2024, translating to a gross margin of approximately 86%, which moved up from 78% a year ago. A decrease in the cost of sales primarily drove this margin improvement.

Operating income declined 5% year over year to $4.40 million from $4.62 million, reflecting the impacts of higher expenses in R&D, and selling, general and administrative categories. The 24% year-over-year increase in R&D spending to $0.85 million was driven by ongoing investments in developing advanced spintronic technology.

Net income decreased 15% to $4.03 million from $4.72 million in the previous-year period, with a net margin of approximately 60% compared with 66% in second-quarter fiscal 2024. The decline aligns with increased expense categories and a 5% year-over-year drop in total revenues. This illustrates that while NVE Corp has maintained a strong gross margin, heightened operational costs and softer revenue weighed on overall net profitability.

Cost Analysis

Cost of sales decreased 41% to $0.95 million from $1.6 million in the year-ago period due to more streamlined production processes and lower manufacturing costs amid reduced product sales volumes.

However, operating expenses rose year over year, driven by a 24% increase in R&D expenses to $0.85 million, reflecting intensified investment in product innovation and contract research capabilities.

Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 31% year over year to $0.57 million, suggesting higher operational outlays in sales and corporate overhead.

Cash, Cash Equivalents & Debt

NVEC’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $3.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from $10.3 million as of Mar 31, 2024. Meanwhile, short-term marketable securities rose substantially to $19.8 million from $11.9 million in March 2024, signaling a strategy shift toward higher-yielding short-term investments.

Notably, NVE Corp has no debt obligations, preserving its financial flexibility amid an evolving operating environment.

Other Developments

NVE’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, underscoring confidence in its cash-generative capacity despite declining revenues. The dividend, payable Nov. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 4, 2024, aligns with its policy of returning value to shareholders.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVE Corporation (NVEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.