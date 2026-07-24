NVE Corp Q1 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Strong Sales & New Products

Shares of NVE Corporation NVEC have gained 21.5% since reporting results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. This compares against the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 42.3% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.7% return.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

NVEC reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, with revenues surging 81% to $11.03 million from $6.10 million in the prior-year quarter. The rise was driven by an 82% increase in product sales and a 53% rise in contract research and development revenues.

Net income climbed 79% to $6.39 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, from $3.58 million, or 74 cents per share, in the year-ago period. The company attributed the improvement primarily to higher revenues, partially offset by increased operating expenses and lower interest income.

NVE Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NVE Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVE Corporation Quote

Strong Margins Reflect Operating Leverage

NVEC delivered notable profitability gains during the quarter as higher sales volumes supported margin expansion. The gross margin improved to 81.3% of revenues from 80.6% in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin reached 66%, while the pretax and net margins stood at 78% and 58%, respectively. Total expenses increased 49% year over year, slower than revenue growth, resulting in expenses declining to 15% of revenues from 19% in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses increased 31% year over year due to higher staffing and product development activities, while selling, general and administrative expenses rose 81%, primarily reflecting increased performance-based compensation. Interest income declined 10% as the company’s marketable securities portfolio decreased after proceeds from bond maturities were used partly to fund dividends and fixed asset purchases in the prior fiscal year.

The company’s balance sheet remained strong during the quarter. Cash and marketable securities totaled $43.9 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $43.5 million at the end of fiscal 2026. Inventories declined 6% during the first quarter due to higher product sales, while accounts receivable increased primarily because of stronger sales and payment timing.

New Products & Semiconductor Demand Drive Growth

Management highlighted new product sales and improving semiconductor market conditions as the key drivers behind the quarter’s performance. CEO Daniel Baker said that the company’s growth was supported by new product sales and a strong semiconductor market. Product sales increased across defense and non-defense product lines, as well as through distributor and direct sales channels.

NVEC continued to expand its product portfolio, including the launch of two wafer-level chip-scale sensors for implantable medical devices. The company said that these sensors are approximately one-third the size of conventionally packaged versions and include an MRI-safe feature, allowing stability in magnetic fields exceeding 9 Tesla. Management also noted ongoing development of more precise sensors for robotics and more power-efficient isolators for power conversion.

Robotics & AIoT Opportunities Gain Momentum

Management emphasized opportunities in the emerging markets such as robotics, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), data centers and highly automated factories. During theearnings call vice president of Advanced Technology, Peter Eames, said that robotics represented one of the strongest growth opportunities for NVE Corp’s technology, citing the company’s low-power products and precision capabilities as competitive advantages in automation applications.

The company also showcased its technologies at industry events, including Sensors Converge in Silicon Valley and Sensor+ Test in Germany. Management said that these events generated promising leads and could support future sales growth. NVE Corp highlighted its sensor technologies for robotics, AIoT and power conversion applications as areas with long-term growth potential.

Capacity Expansion to Support Future Growth

NVE Corp said its recently completed capacity expansion is beginning to contribute to growth opportunities. Management noted that the expanded capacity is currently being used primarily for research and development activities but is also supporting production, particularly for newer products. The company expects production to gradually shift as new products ramp up.

Fixed asset purchases totaled $57,000 in the quarter compared with $1.06 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the completion of the company’s two-year multi-million-dollar expansion. Management expects fixed asset spending in fiscal 2027 to be significantly lower than the previous year following the completion of the expansion program.

Management Remains Optimistic on Growth Outlook

Management expressed confidence in its long-term growth prospects, citing new products, expanded capacity, customer relationships and exposure to high-growth markets. Executives said that the strong quarter validated the company’s strategy of targeting markets such as robotics and AIoT, while acknowledging that the company does not provide specific forward-looking revenue targets.

Management also discussed customer adoption trends, noting that much of the recent new product volume came from existing customers, while new customers were also evaluating newer products. Executives said that new customer engagements typically develop more gradually but could provide growth opportunities.

Leadership Transition Announced

NVEC announced a planned leadership transition, with Daniel Baker retiring as president and CEO effective after the company’s annual meeting in August. The board appointed Peter Eames as his successor, subject to shareholder approval. Baker is expected to remain on the board as chairman, while the company also plans to expand its board from five to seven directors, pending shareholder approval.

Other Developments

NVEC announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1 per share, payable Aug. 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 3, 2026. Management noted that earnings covered the dividend for the second consecutive quarter.

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