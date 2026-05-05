NVDA's Cash Generation Soars: Can AI Spending Further Lift Cash Flows?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has become one of the strongest cash-generating companies in the semiconductor market, and continued artificial intelligence (AI) spending could push cash flow numbers even higher. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA generated about $36.2 billion in operating cash flow and roughly $34.9 billion in free cash flow. In the full fiscal 2026, it generated operating and free cash flows of $102.7 billion and $96.6 billion, respectively.

These numbers reflect the company’s sharp revenue growth, premium margins and disciplined capital spending. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA’s revenues surged 73% year over year to $68.13 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) jumped 82% to $1.62. The company’s full fiscal 2026 revenues soared 65% to $215.94 billion, while non-GAAP EPS climbed 60% to $4.77.

The main driver behind the robust quarterly performance is AI infrastructure demand. NVIDIA’s graphics processing units, networking products and software platforms are central to training and running advanced AI models. As cloud providers, enterprises and sovereign customers expand AI capacity, NVIDIA benefits from large upfront system orders and strong pricing power.

Future cash flow growth may also come from broader AI adoption. Spending is shifting from model training to inference, where companies run AI tools at scale for real business use. This trend can create recurring demand for upgraded chips, networking gear and full AI factory systems.

Another positive factor is NVIDIA’s gross margin near 75%, which allows a large portion of revenues to convert into cash. Being a fabless semiconductor company, the company needs relatively modest capital expenditure compared with many of its peers. This scenario also helps the company in retaining strong free cash flow.

How Rivals Fare Against NVIDIA

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Broadcom, Inc. AVGO are two major companies that are competing closely with NVIDIA in the AI and data center markets.

Advanced Micro Devices is gaining traction with its MI300 series accelerators, which are designed to handle training and inference for large AI models. AMD’s chips have attracted interest from major cloud providers seeking diversification beyond NVIDIA’s ecosystem. This has been driving the company’s revenues and cash flows. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Advanced Micro Devices generated operating and free cash flows of $2.30 billion and $2.08 billion, respectively.

Broadcom is another major rival because it helps hyperscalers build custom AI chips and networking solutions. Many large cloud companies want in-house chips to lower long-term costs. If that trend grows, Broadcom could capture a larger share of AI infrastructure spending that might otherwise go to NVIDIA systems. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Broadcom generated operating and free cash flows of $8.26 billion and $8.01 billion, respectively.

NVIDIA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have surged around 74.2% over the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 52.9%.

NVIDIA One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, below the sector’s average of 25.20.

NVIDIA Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 69.2% and 34.3%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.