NVDA Stock Forecast: Will Nvidia Become a $4 Trillion Company This Year?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The resilient U.S. economy and AI boom has propelled Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock on an incredible run.

Recently surpassing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in terms of market capitalization and becoming the most valuable company in the world, Nvidia’s rise to absolutely megacap status has been impressive.

Now, the recent sell-off in NVDA stock has been concerning to many growth investors. For many strategies, momentum is everything.

With momentum seemingly to the downside (NVDA stock is down 6.6% over the past day at the time of writing), the question is whether capital will continue rotating into small-cap stocks, or if the megacap AI trade is still on.

Let’s dive into whether Nvidia can hit a $4 trillion valuation this year, or if that sort of target represents very wishful thinking.

700% on GPU AI Bodes Well for NVDA Stock

In June 2024, Nvidia briefly reached a $3.34 trillion valuation, nearly doubling its value since the start of the year. Although it fell behind Microsoft and Apple, many in the growth investor community expect the company to once again reclaim the top spot.

At the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities conference, Nvidia’s Ian Buck said every dollar spent on GPUs by cloud providers yields $5 over four years, with even greater returns of $7 for inferencing tasks.

Nvidia has optimized its products to meet rising AI inference demands through Nvidia Inference Microservices, supporting models like Llama and Mistral.

The company highlighted its Blackwell GPU for inferencing and energy efficiency. Nvidia also introduced the Rubin GPU, set to launch in 2026, emphasizing early collaboration with cloud providers. Ian Buck noted the significance of this teamwork for data center development.

Despite promising advancements, Nvidia faces potential antitrust scrutiny because of its rapid growth, complicating its path toward a $4 trillion market cap.

One Analysts Says It Could Double

Nvidia’s growth is just beginning, according to veteran investor Eric Jackson. He predicted the company’s market cap could double to $6 trillion by year-end, driven by strong earnings reports in August or November.

This outlook hinges on continued demand for H100 and H200 chips and the potential of the new AI-focused Blackwell chips, echoing Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s earlier insights on demand trends.

If Nvidia’s earnings meet expectations, Eric Jackson believed investors would accept a significantly higher price-to-earnings multiple.

Currently trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of about 50-times, Jackson suggested the stock could rise to $250 per share if it reaches 65-times forward earnings.

Nvidia shares were priced at $131 per share, reflecting over 170% growth year-to-date, marking another milestone year for the company.

Be Cautious, But Optimistic

A $4 trillion valuation certainly isn’t out of the question for Nvidia, if the company can regain the sort of momentum that propelled the stock higher this year.

A few more quarters of rip-your-face-off earnings beats, and the hype train could easily accelerate once again.

It’s important to remember that it would “only” take a 30% move higher for the company to achieve this valuation, and that’s entirely possible if the company can blow out earnings and forward multiples get adjusted higher once again.

The thing is, in this market, valuations are starting to matter. And it’s true that Nvidia’s valuation is becoming very stretched. I think taking a cautious approach to putting new capital into this name makes sense.

Investing over longer periods of time via dollar cost averaging may be a better approach than betting the farm on this name right now, at least in my view.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post NVDA Stock Forecast: Will Nvidia Become a $4 Trillion Company This Year? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.