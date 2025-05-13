Stocks
NVDA

$NVDA stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 13, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$NVDA stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,406,589,508 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NVDA:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863.
  • COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310.
  • ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404
  • AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
  • AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
  • DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360.
  • JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,591 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVDA forecast page.

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025
  • John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025
  • Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025
  • Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025
  • Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 01/09/2025

You can track data on $NVDA on Quiver Quantitative.

