$NVDA stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVDA stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,153,372,270 of trading volume.

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVDA:

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863 .

. MARK A STEVENS sold 155,000 shares for an estimated $20,502,578

COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404

AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,211 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,066 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $180.0 on 11/21/2024

