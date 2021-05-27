NVDA Stock: 15 Reasons Why Nvidia Investors Think It’s About to Go Ballistic

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock isn’t performing the best today, but investors are still hopeful that it will make a massive surge soon.

Let’s take a look at what investors need to know about NVDA share prices and why investors are bullish on the stock below.

The biggest news today is the company’s earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

This saw it bringing in adjusted earnings per share of $3.66.

That’s worth noting as it easily beat out Wall Street’s adjusted EPSestimate of $3.28.

The company’s revenue of $5.66 billion was also a boon to the company.

It came in well above analysts’ revenue estimates of $5.41 billion for the quarter.

Nvidia notes that it saw revenue from its Gaming business come in at $2.07 billion.

That’s worth pointing out as it’s a 106% gain over revenue in the segment from the same time last year.

The company’s Data Center revenue also jumped 79% year-over-year to $2.05 billion.

While it’s true that NVDA stock is experiencing a selloff on strong earnings today, that doesn’t mean it will stay down.

Investors are hopeful that the company will regain that lost value and continue to rise alongside a strong outlook for Q2 of fiscal 2022.

That includes revenue of $6.30 billion with a plus or minus of 2%.

Wall Street’s revenue estimate for the period is $5.5 billion.

NVDA is already seeing strong movement today.

That has more than 7 million shares changing hands.

This is approaching the stock’s daily average trading volume of 8.1 million shares.

NVDA stock was down slightly as of Thursday morning. However, the stock is up 19.1% since the start of the year.

While NVDA may not be performing in the best, plenty of other stocks are seeing major gains today.

