NVDA Splits Business Structure: Can It Drive Higher Revenue Potential?

NVIDIA Corporation's NVDA new business structure underscores expanding AI growth opportunities, supporting the case for stronger long-term revenue potential. The company has reorganized its reporting into two major platforms — Data Center and Edge Computing — to reflect its current and future growth drivers. Within the Data Center, NVIDIA now separately reports Hyperscale, and AI Clouds, Industrial & Enterprise (ACIE), giving investors greater visibility into fast-growing AI markets beyond traditional cloud providers.



The new reporting framework highlights how NVIDIA's revenue base is becoming increasingly diversified. While hyperscalers remain a major contributor, the company is seeing rising demand from AI cloud providers, enterprise customers, industrial AI deployments and sovereign AI initiatives. Management noted that ACIE captures opportunities in AI factories across industries and countries, reinforcing that future growth will come from a broader range of customers rather than a single market.



Beyond the Data Center, the revamped Edge Computing platform expands NVIDIA's addressable market. It includes Gaming, AI PCs, workstations, robotics, automotive, AI-RAN and other physical AI applications, creating additional growth avenues outside the data center. The company also highlighted strong demand across hyperscalers, model builders, AI cloud providers and enterprise customers, validating its decision to realign the business around these expanding AI ecosystems.



NVIDIA’s recent announcements further validate its new reporting framework. Continued investments in AI factories, agentic AI, robotics and physical AI demonstrate that the company is expanding into several high-growth AI markets. By aligning its reporting structure with these emerging opportunities, NVDA provides investors with greater visibility into future revenue drivers. Supporting this view, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects fiscal 2027 revenues of $385.4 billion, representing a strong 78.5% increase year over year.

Can Rivals Match NVIDIA's New AI Growth Blueprint?

As NVDA reshapes its business around the expansion of AI infrastructure and data centers, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Qualcomm QCOM are evolving their operations to compete for the same long-term growth opportunities.



Advanced Micro Devices is NVIDIA's closest AI infrastructure rival, shifting its business toward Data Center and AI with EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs and hyperscaler partnerships. AMD leverages an open ecosystem, expanding AI software and rack-scale platforms to capture cloud demand. However, AMD still trails NVIDIA in CUDA ecosystem strength, AI software maturity and market leadership despite robust AI revenue momentum.



Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones by prioritizing edge AI, data-center CPUs, AI accelerators and custom silicon for hyperscalers. QCOM benefits from power-efficient AI, strong CPU expertise and diversified markets spanning automotive and IoT. However, QCOM lacks NVIDIA's scale in AI training infrastructure, software ecosystem and hyperscale deployments, leaving QCOM focused primarily on edge and inference AI.

NVDA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

NVIDIA shares have returned 4.5% in the past six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 15.7% growth.

NVDA’s Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NVDA appears overvalued, trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 10.69, higher than the industry average of 9.96. The company carries a Value Score of D.

NVDA’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings per share is pegged at $8.69 and $11.67, respectively, reflecting robust year-over-year growth of 90.3% in fiscal 2027 and 34.2% in fiscal 2028. Notably, earnings estimates for both fiscal years have moved higher over the past 30 days, indicating improving analyst confidence.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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