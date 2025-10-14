NVDA & PLTR Driving AI in Health: Top Health IT Stocks for Q3 Earnings

At the onset of the third-quarter 2025 earnings reporting cycle, investors are paying close attention to whether AI and digitalization initiatives are finally translating into measurable revenue and margin gains within the health IT or medical information systems space. Despite the ongoing market hullabaloo caused by the government’s initiatives toward fiscal and monetary policy shifts, the tone from many healthcare software companies underscores cautious optimism. The focus is gradually shifting toward “AI-enabled systems” instead of traditional record-keeping or billing platforms.

Here we have shortlisted two health IT stocks, Omnicell OMCL and Tempus AI TEM, which are expected to report significant earnings and revenue gains in their upcoming earnings reports, backed by strong adoption of AI-driven automation, advanced analytics solutions and expanded healthcare network integrations.

Next-Gen Health IT: NVDA and PLTR Driving AI Integration

Several industry players and tech giants, including athenahealth, Oracle ORCL and Philips, recently highlighted new AI-enabled architectures and workflows that signal a shift beyond traditional EHR and billing platforms. On the infrastructure side, the influence of AI infrastructure and analytics powerhouses such as NVIDIA NVDA and Palantir PLTR is becoming more visibly embedded in the health IT story.

NVIDIA continues to sharpen its positioning as a foundational AI enabler in healthcare. Its Holoscan SDK has gained traction as the runtime backbone for streaming, low-latency medical workloads deployed at the edge. Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s Clara portfolio, spanning medical devices, imaging and genomics, is increasingly promoted as an integrated, full-stack AI platform for clinical and life-science use cases. Through these tools, device and imaging vendors are progressively relying on NVIDIA’s compute, libraries, and middleware to deliver regulatory-grade, real-time functionality at the clinical edge.

On the data and analytics side, Palantir continued expanding in healthcare throughout 2025. In June, it partnered with TeleTracking to integrate its Foundry and AIP platforms into hospital operations, helping health systems manage staffing, resources and patient flow more efficiently. Earlier in the year, Palantir also teamed up with The Joint Commission to bring AI and analytics into hospital accreditation and quality reporting processes.

NVIDIA is strengthening its healthcare presence through partnerships with GE HealthCare, Philips and IQVIA. Meanwhile, Palantir is expanding its role in hospital and payer/provider analytics via deals with The Joint Commission, R1 and OneMedNet. How these AI initiatives show up in upcoming financial results will reveal whether the growing hype reflects real impact.

With these shifts gaining momentum, now is an opportune time to track leading health IT stocks that are well-positioned to deliver strong Q3 earnings growth.

Our Choices Ahead of Q3 Earnings

TEM & OMCL Shares During Q3



Omnicell: In terms of its financial roadmap, Omnicell is targeting to reach $1.9 billion to $2 billion of revenues by 2025, representing a CAGR of 14%-15% in the 2021-2025 period. Additional targets include a non-GAAP gross margin of 52%-53% and a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of approximately 23%. The company is well-positioned to deliver on the 2025 total revenue growth targets, driven by factors like growing its tech services revenue, benefits from long-term sole source customer partnerships, multi-year co-development plans, and increased average deal sizes. This positive trend is expected to have continued in Omnicell’s third-quarter 2025 performance as well.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is expected to report third-quarter earnings of 36 cents on revenues of $294 million. Over the past three months, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 6 cents.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Tempus AI: In the last-reported second quarter of 2025, Tempus AI reported an improvement in net loss of $42.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $552.2 million. Quarterly gross profit rose sharply to $195 million, up 160% year over year, reflecting improved cost management and a shift toward higher-margin products. Operational efficiency also improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDA narrowing from a negative $16 million in first-quarter 2025 to a negative $5.6 million in second-quarter 2025, demonstrating stronger cost discipline and operational leverage as the company scaled. Banking on strategic acquisitions and product innovation in precision medicine, the company is once again expected to report strong results for the third quarter of 2025.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is expected to report third-quarter earnings growth of 36% year over year on revenue growth of 80.7%. Over the past 90 days, third-quarter earnings estimates have improved by 2 cents. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tempus AI, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

