NVDA or QBTS: Which is the Better Bet for Quantum Investors in 2025?

In quantum computing, NVIDIA’s NVDA recent announcements show that it is making focused, strategic investments in quantum hardware, infrastructure, and partnerships that extend its reach far beyond AI. In March 2025, it unveiled NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center (NVAQC) in Boston, aiming to bring together quantum hardware makers (Quantinuum, QuEra, Quantum Machines) and AI supercomputers to tackle core challenges like qubit noise, hybrid quantum-classical algorithms and quantum error correction. It is deploying large quantum-GPU hybrid systems (for example, ABCI-Q in Japan) and developing the CUDA-Q platform to enable hybrid execution of quantum and classical workloads.

This kind of move inevitably puts pressure on pure quantum players like D-Wave QBTS, whose story has long centered on being an early specialist in quantum optimization and annealing. On a positive note, D-Wave has been making tangible progress, from the launch of its quantum optimization offerings and the general availability of its Advantage2 system to expanding into practical use cases such as supply-chain scheduling.

Yet questions linger. Can D-Wave’s focused strategies and early traction translate into durable growth in the face of NVIDIA’s massive ecosystem, or will NVIDIA’s hybrid quantum-classical model ultimately distort the pure play’s hunting ground? For investors, it’s high time to dive deeper into the matter to grasp the maximum benefit, whether by betting on the specialist’s niche expertise in D-Wave or the scale and integration power of a tech titan like NVIDIA.

NVIDIA's Quantum Case

In March 2025, NVIDIA announced the establishment of NVAQC in Boston. This center is designed to integrate leading quantum hardware with NVIDIA’s AI supercomputers to tackle some of quantum computing’s hardest problems, including qubit noise, hardware control, algorithmic error correction and building hybrid quantum-classical systems. Founding collaborators include Quantinuum, Quantum Machines and QuEra, along with academic partners like Harvard (HQI) and MIT (EQuS). The center also intends to employ the rack-scale GB200 NVL72 systems to accelerate quantum hardware control and large system simulation.

A second key advancement is NVIDIA’s “world’s largest quantum research supercomputer,” named ABCI-Q, unveiled in May 2025, co-hosted at the G-QuAT facility. ABCI-Q is significant because it supports hybrid quantum-GPU workloads across multiple qubit modalities, including superconducting, neutral atom, and photonic processors through partners like Fujitsu (superconducting), QuEra (neutral atom) and OptQC (photonic) being integrated into the system. This marks a move from purely experimental quantum systems toward ones capable of supporting more complex, cross-platform quantum variants and large-scale quantum-classical workloads.

A third major driver is NVIDIA’s work on quantum-classical integration and control infrastructure. One example is the NVIDIA DGX Quantum Early Customer Program announced in March 2025 with Quantum Machines.

The Case for D-Wave

D-Wave’s quantum roadmap is focused on continuously improving its annealing technology while also preparing for hybrid quantum-classical systems and eventually gate-model systems, with progress already visible in the first half of 2025. The company officially launched the Advantage2 processor into general availability in the second quarter, a system with more than 4,400 qubits representing a meaningful step-up in performance compared to prior generations.

Alongside this, D-Wave rolled out a quantum artificial intelligence toolkit that integrates directly with PyTorch, which is one of the most widely used machine learning frameworks, and showcased its application through demonstrations such as quantum-enhanced image generation.

D-Wave also advanced its long-term scaling strategy by announcing a collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop advanced cryogenic packaging that will allow multichip integration and support the path toward processors with 100,000 qubits, which would unlock the ability to tackle much larger and more complex problems.

On the adoption side, the Leap LaunchPad program has already supported testing of more than 1,300 applications since January 2025, showing strong developer engagement, with customers in industries such as energy, defense, law enforcement and life sciences beginning to apply D-Wave’s systems to real-world optimization and AI challenges.

NVDA and QBTS: Price Performance

Year to date, QBTS shares have surged 126%, outpacing NVDA’s 30.3% gain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QBTS Expensive Compared to NVDA

Valuation-wise, NVIDIA shares are trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) of 17.39X, significantly lower than D-Wave’s sales multiple of 187.63, over the five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock to Buy Now?

From an investment standpoint, NVIDIA offers scale, diversified revenue streams and the ability to integrate quantum into its dominant AI and data center platforms, making it the steadier long-term bet for 2025 and beyond. D-Wave, while a pioneer with specialized annealing technology, carries expensive valuations and higher execution risk, leaving its upside tied to niche adoption in the near term. With both stocks currently rated Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), investors in 2025 may be better off leaning toward NVIDIA for stability, while treating D-Wave as a speculative play that could deliver outsized but uncertain gains. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

