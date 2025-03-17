$NVCT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVCT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,128,211 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVCT:
$NVCT Insider Trading Activity
$NVCT insiders have traded $NVCT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARLIO CHARLES MOSSERI has made 2 purchases buying 257,000 shares for an estimated $1,279,900 and 0 sales.
- RON BENTSUR (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,500 shares for an estimated $119,325 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL J. CARSON (Vice President, Finance) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $22,478
- ENRIQUE PORADOSU (Chief Science & Business Off) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $9,980
$NVCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $NVCT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALDWIN WEALTH PARTNERS LLC/MA added 181,831 shares (+104.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $983,705
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 81,757 shares (+191.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $442,305
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 61,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $387,275
- IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT removed 55,380 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $299,605
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 38,801 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,913
- OPPENHEIMER & CO INC added 25,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,250
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 24,159 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,700
