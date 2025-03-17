$NVCT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVCT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,128,211 of trading volume.

$NVCT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NVCT:

$NVCT insiders have traded $NVCT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLIO CHARLES MOSSERI has made 2 purchases buying 257,000 shares for an estimated $1,279,900 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RON BENTSUR (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 24,500 shares for an estimated $119,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J. CARSON (Vice President, Finance) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $22,478

ENRIQUE PORADOSU (Chief Science & Business Off) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $9,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $NVCT stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $NVCT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.