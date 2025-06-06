NVCR Stock Dips Despite Positive OS Data From Phase 3 PANOVA-3 Trial

Novocure NVCR recently announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial, evaluating Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for patients with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The study successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to standard chemotherapy alone.

This outcome reinforces TTFields’ potential as a meaningful addition to the pancreatic cancer treatment landscape, offering a non-invasive, well-tolerated option alongside chemotherapy. The PANOVA-3 trial also showed notable survival benefits at both the 12- and 24-month marks, signaling durable clinical efficacy. These findings bolster Novocure’s strategy to expand TTFields’ indications beyond glioblastoma and mesothelioma and lay the groundwork for regulatory submissions in major markets, including the United States, the EU, and Japan.

Likely Trend of NVCR Stock Following the News

Following the announcement on May 31, shares of the company have tumbled 13.9% and closed at $16.45 on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, NVCR’s shares have lost 44.8% compared with the industry’s 3.9% decline. The S&P 500 increased 0.9% in the same time frame.

However, the positive results from the PANOVA-3 trial could significantly boost Novocure’s long-term business prospects by enabling commercial expansion into the pancreatic cancer market, an area with high unmet medical need and limited effective treatment options. Regulatory approvals based on these data would allow TTFields therapy to be adopted as part of the frontline treatment for a broader patient population, driving top-line revenue growth and improving reimbursement prospects globally.

Meanwhile, NVCR currently has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Details on the PANOVA-3 Trial

The PANOVA-3 trial is a global, randomized, open-label Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of TTFields therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. A total of 571 patients were enrolled and randomized 1:1 to receive either the TTFields-combination regimen or chemotherapy alone, with each participant followed for at least 18 months.

The trial’s primary endpoint is overall survival, while secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate, quality of life, pain- and puncture-free survival, and toxicity, among others, aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of the therapy’s clinical benefit across multiple dimensions.

More on the Trial’s Positive Data

The PANOVA-3 trial achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival (mOS) for patients treated with TTFields therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. In the intent-to-treat population of 571 patients, those receiving the TTFields combination achieved an mOS of 16.2 months versus 14.2 months in the control group, reflecting a two-month survival benefit. In addition to mOS, TTFields therapy also demonstrated a significant improvement in one-year survival, with 68.1% of patients alive at one year compared to 60.2% in the chemotherapy-only group. These data mark a meaningful clinical advancement for patients with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

The trial also highlighted notable gains in patient-reported outcomes, particularly in pain management. Median pain-free survival, defined as the time until a significant increase in self-reported pain or death, was 15.2 months in the TTFields group versus 9.1 months in the control arm, representing a statistically significant 6.1-month improvement. Quality of life assessments using the EORTC QLQ-C30 and PAN26 questionnaires showed significant benefits in global health status, pain, and digestive symptoms among patients receiving TTFields therapy.

While other secondary endpoints, such as progression-free survival, local progression-free survival, and tumor resectability, did not show statistically significant differences, the overall safety profile remained favorable. TTFields was well tolerated, with no new safety signals reported, and most device-related adverse events were limited to mild-to-moderate skin reactions.

