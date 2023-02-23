NVCR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.84, changing hands as low as $75.93 per share. NovoCure Ltd shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVCR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.39 per share, with $120.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.19.

