NVCR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.44, changing hands as low as $73.81 per share. NovoCure Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVCR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.39 per share, with $132.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.34.

