NVCR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.96, changing hands as high as $76.05 per share. NovoCure Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NVCR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.39 per share, with $116.555 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.60.
