NVC International Engages in Major Investment Agreement

October 24, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

NVC International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2222) has released an update.

NVC International Holdings Ltd. has entered into a Discretionary Investment Management Agreement with a manager to oversee investment services for the company, involving a proposed investment of up to $50 million. This major transaction requires shareholder approval and could significantly impact the company’s financial dealings.

