NVC International Engages in Major Investment Agreement

NVC International Holdings Ltd. has entered into a Discretionary Investment Management Agreement with a manager to oversee investment services for the company, involving a proposed investment of up to $50 million. This major transaction requires shareholder approval and could significantly impact the company’s financial dealings.

