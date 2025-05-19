$NVAX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NVAX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $462,149,203 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NVAX:
$NVAX Insider Trading Activity
$NVAX insiders have traded $NVAX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES F YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $82,208.
- RACHEL K. KING sold 4,150 shares for an estimated $37,435
$NVAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $NVAX stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,836,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,595,080
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,441,609 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,060,713
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,962,175 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,987,541
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,529,346 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,213,107
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,528,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,209,973
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 902,283 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,783,634
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 814,226 shares (+95.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,219,188
