NVAX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.04, changing hands as high as $175.75 per share. Novavax, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 17.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVAX's low point in its 52 week range is $40.50 per share, with $331.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.