NVA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSX: NVA.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.66, changing hands as high as $11.79 per share. Nuvista Energy Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.59 per share, with $13.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.66.

