NVA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSX: NVA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.86, changing hands as low as $9.58 per share. Nuvista Energy Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.85 per share, with $14.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.