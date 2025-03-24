NV5 Secures $9 Million in Contracts for Wildfire Mitigation and Resiliency Efforts Across Major U.S. Utilities

NV5 secures $9 million in contracts for wildfire mitigation, enhancing asset risk assessments and vegetation management for utilities nationwide.

Quiver AI Summary

NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering and consulting solutions, has secured $9 million in contracts to aid wildfire mitigation and resilience for major utilities across the U.S. The company plans to utilize updated remote sensing data for asset risk assessments, vegetation management, and GIS applications to enhance electricity delivery safety and reliability. CEO Ben Heraud emphasized the importance of NV5's geospatial technologies in reducing risks from wildfires and storms. Notable projects include geospatial vegetation management for a Texas utility covering over 14,000 miles and an expanded contract for a California utility assessing tree health in high fire-risk areas. Additionally, NV5 will gather remote sensing data to bolster risk assessments for a Western utility. The company operates nationwide, focusing on multiple sectors, including utility services and geospatial services.

Potential Positives

NV5 has been awarded $9 million in contracts specifically for wildfire mitigation and resiliency efforts, indicating a strong demand for its services in a critical area of public safety.

The contracts involve the use of advanced remote sensing technologies, showcasing NV5's commitment to innovation and technological advancement in their services.

NV5's proprietary cloud-based geospatial data management platform, INSITE, will be utilized to deliver valuable data, enhancing their service offerings and strengthening client relationships.

The expansion of existing contracts with major utility clients highlights NV5's strong reputation and reliability in the utility sector, bolstering its market position.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a forward-looking statement warning of potential risks that could materially affect actual results, indicating uncertainty in the company's future performance.



The mention of competitive pressures and trends in the industry raises concerns about NV5's ability to maintain its market position and profitability.



The reliance on government and private client demand suggests vulnerability to changes in economic conditions, which could impact future contracts and revenue streams.

FAQ

What recent contracts has NV5 been awarded?

NV5 has been awarded $9 million in contracts for wildfire mitigation and resiliency efforts for utility clients across the U.S.

How will NV5 support wildfire mitigation?

NV5 will provide updated remote sensing data to produce asset risk assessments and enhance vegetation management practices.

What technologies does NV5 use for its projects?

NV5 utilizes advanced geospatial remote sensing technologies to mitigate risks associated with wildfires and storms impacting electrical assets.

What is the INSITE platform?

INSITE is NV5's proprietary cloud-based geospatial data management platform used for delivering collected data to clients.

In which areas is NV5 active for vegetation management?

NV5 is working on vegetation management projects in Texas and Northern California, focusing on high fire-risk areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVEE Insider Trading Activity

$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $9 million in recent contracts to support wildfire mitigation and resiliency efforts for major utility clients across the United States. NV5 will acquire updated remote sensing data to produce asset risk assessments, optimize vegetation management, and improve GIS applications to support the safe and reliable delivery of electricity.





“NV5’s advanced geospatial remote sensing technologies are instrumental in mitigating risks to electrical transmission and distribution assets from wildfires and storms” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “These contracts reinforce our commitment to using remote sensing technology to improve wildfire prevention, enhance grid reliability, and support public safety.”





A prominent Texas utility selected NV5 for a geospatial vegetation management project that includes data collection and data analytics of 14,210 line miles of LiDAR data and integration of an additional 4,870 miles of existing data to support wildfire mitigation. The resulting data will be delivered through INSITE, NV5's proprietary cloud-based geospatial data management platform.





In Northern California, an investor-owned utility expanded NV5’s Annual Transmission Vegetation Management contract to include an assessment of tree health and mortality in high fire-risk areas to support the utility’s wildfire management plan.





NV5 was also awarded a contract to collect updated geospatial remote sensing data to improve asset and vegetation risk assessments for a Western utility, supporting wildfire and storm mitigation strategies.







About NV5







NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.NV5.com



. Also visit the Company on



Twitter



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



, and



Vimeo



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







NV5 Global, Inc.





Jack Cochran





Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations





Tel: +1-954-637-8048





Email:





ir@nv5.com









Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.