NV5 Holdings Reports Record Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

NV5 Holdings ( (NVEE) ) has issued an announcement.

NV5 Global, Inc. has announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a 6% increase in gross revenues to $250.9 million and a 31% growth in net income to $17.1 million compared to the previous year. The company attributes this success to robust organic growth and expects continued strong performance into 2025, supported by a significant backlog and industry investments. NV5 remains optimistic about its financial trajectory, maintaining low net leverage and expanding its profit margins.

