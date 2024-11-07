NV5 Holdings Reports Record Q3 2024 Financial Results

NV5 Holdings ( (NVEE) ) has issued an announcement.
NV5 Global, Inc. has announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a 6% increase in gross revenues to $250.9 million and a 31% growth in net income to $17.1 million compared to the previous year. The company attributes this success to robust organic growth and expects continued strong performance into 2025, supported by a significant backlog and industry investments. NV5 remains optimistic about its financial trajectory, maintaining low net leverage and expanding its profit margins.
