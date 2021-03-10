NV5 Global To Offer $150 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) slipped nearly 10% in Wednesday after-hours. The company announces $150 million offering of common stock.

NV5 Global intends to offer $150 million of common shares in a public offering.

The company intends to use the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include possible acquisitions, the expansion of its business, providing working capital, and reducing debt.

NVEE closed Wednesday's trading at $107.12, up $2.49 or 2.38%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $10.62 or 9.91% in the after-hours trade.

