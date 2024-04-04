News & Insights

Markets
NVEE

NV5 Global To Buy GIS Solutions In Cash, Stock Deal

April 04, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire GIS Solutions, Inc.

The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

GIS Solutions is a full range provider of enterprise geographic information system or GIS technologies and services. It specializes in developing web-enabled GIS database applications from multiple modalities to track and monitor transportation resources and asset conditions for departments of transportation.

Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5, said, "Tech-enabled services, such as geospatial solutions, have grown as a percentage of NV5's revenue as we focus on services with higher margins and more rapid scalability than traditional surveying services, and we are pleased to add GIS Solutions to the NV5 organization. We will continue to identify and pursue opportunities in geospatial and other tech-enabled service categories to drive margin expansion and organic growth throughout NV5."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.