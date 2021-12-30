Markets
NVEE

NV5 Global To Acquire Optimal Energy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, said that it plans to acquire Optimal Energy Inc with a close date before December 31st.

Optimal is an energy efficiency firm providing a full range of consulting services to government agencies, utilities, regulatory bodies, and state energy advisory councils.

Optimal specializes in advising state energy efficiency advisory councils on program planning, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic guidance.

The acquisition will be made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVEE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular