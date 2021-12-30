NV5 Global To Acquire Optimal Energy

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, said that it plans to acquire Optimal Energy Inc with a close date before December 31st.

Optimal is an energy efficiency firm providing a full range of consulting services to government agencies, utilities, regulatory bodies, and state energy advisory councils.

Optimal specializes in advising state energy efficiency advisory councils on program planning, cost-benefit analysis, and strategic guidance.

The acquisition will be made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

