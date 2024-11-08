NV5 Global price target lowered to $27 from $32.50 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on NV5 Global (NVEE) to $27 from $32.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its 2025 estimates, saying it is encouraged by NV5’s growth prospects going forward, as outlined in its July investor day. The analyst believes yesterday’s announced overstatement of results for the past six quarters will weigh on shares near term and execution on growth will serve as the primary catalyst for an eventual rebound in the stock.

