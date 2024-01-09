NV5 Global (NVEE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.06, changing hands as low as $101.02 per share. NV5 Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVEE's low point in its 52 week range is $89.2994 per share, with $142.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.07.

