NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NV5 Global

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & General Counsel, Richard Tong, for US$612k worth of shares, at about US$121 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$139. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20% of Richard Tong's holding.

Insiders in NV5 Global didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:NVEE Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insiders At NV5 Global Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at NV5 Global. In total, insiders dumped US$890k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of NV5 Global

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NV5 Global insiders own about US$281m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The NV5 Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold NV5 Global shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since NV5 Global is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for NV5 Global and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

