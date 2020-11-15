NV5 Global, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$170m, some 8.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.61, 184% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:NVEE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for NV5 Global from six analysts is for revenues of US$687.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 9.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 36% to US$2.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$680.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.97 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the decent improvement in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 11% to US$81.60. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on NV5 Global, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$87.00 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that NV5 Global's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.0% increase next year well below the historical 27%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.1% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that NV5 Global is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards NV5 Global following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NV5 Global going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with NV5 Global , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

