NV5 Global, Inc. Secures $5 Million Contract with Florida Department of Transportation for Turnpike Engineering Services

NV5 Global, Inc. has secured a $5 million, five-year contract with FDOT for geotechnical engineering services on Florida's Turnpike.

NV5 Global, Inc. has announced that it received a five-year, $5 million contract from the Florida Department of Transportation to provide geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing for the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, which oversees the state’s toll roads and bridges. This contract will aid infrastructure development, asset management, and maintenance across the critical 260-mile toll road network that serves over three million travelers daily. NV5 will utilize its Miami, Orlando, and Gainesville laboratories to offer services such as soil exploration and pavement evaluation, ensuring the safety and reliability of the Turnpike system. CEO Ben Heraud highlighted the advantages of NV5’s statewide presence and capability integration, while Alex Hockman, CEO of Infrastructure, expressed enthusiasm for continuing their longstanding relationship with the FDOT.

Potential Positives

Nev5 has secured a five-year, $5 million contract with the Florida Department of Transportation, enhancing its portfolio in geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing.

The contract supports important infrastructure development and maintenance for Florida’s Turnpike, a vital transportation network serving over three million travelers daily.

NV5’s established relationship with the Florida Department of Transportation, spanning over 20 years, reflects its reliability and expertise in the industry.

The achievement underscores NV5’s competitive advantage through strategically located laboratories, positioning the company well for future statewide projects.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns regarding dependence on government contracts, as the company relies on the Florida Department of Transportation for significant revenue and may face risks related to changes in demand or government policies.

Forward-looking statements could indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance, and caution regarding changes in economic conditions may reflect vulnerabilities in their business model.

Competitive pressures mentioned in the release suggest that NV5 may face challenges in maintaining or improving its market position, which could affect future profitability.

FAQ

What contract has NV5 Global been awarded?

NV5 Global has been awarded a five-year, $5 million contract by the Florida Department of Transportation for geotechnical engineering services.

What services will NV5 provide under this contract?

NV5 will provide geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing for the Florida Turnpike system, including soil exploration and pavement evaluation.

How long has NV5 served the Florida Department of Transportation?

NV5 has served the Florida Department of Transportation for over 20 years, demonstrating a strong partnership in infrastructure support.

Where are NV5's materials testing laboratories located?

NV5 operates materials testing laboratories in Miami, Orlando, and Gainesville, providing essential services throughout Florida.

What is the significance of Florida's Turnpike system?

Florida's Turnpike system is a critical 260-mile transportation network serving over three million travelers daily across the state.

$NVEE Insider Trading Activity

$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE),



NV5, a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, $5 million contract by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to provide geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing for Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the FDOT district responsible for all toll roads and bridges. The contract will support infrastructure development, asset management, and maintenance across the Florida Turnpike system, a critical 260-mile transportation network of toll roads serving over three million travelers daily throughout the state.





NV5’s Miami, Orlando, and Gainesville materials testing laboratories and consulting offices will provide essential services including soil exploration, geotechnical engineering, construction materials sampling and testing, pavement evaluation, and foundation studies to ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of Florida’s Turnpike system.





“NV5’s comprehensive expertise and strategically placed laboratories throughout the state provide a competitive advantage when pursuing statewide projects such as this one, and we are pleased to deliver high-value, recurring services to Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “This collaboration demonstrates NV5’s ability to integrate capabilities across multiple offices, optimize resources, and provide impactful solutions to support large-scale infrastructure projects.”





“We have served the Florida Department of Transportation for over 20 years, and we look forward to expanding our relationship as NV5’s platform in the state continues to grow,” said Alex Hockman, PE, NV5 CEO of Infrastructure.







About NV5







NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure support, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







NV5 Global, Inc.





Jack Cochran





Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations





Tel: +1-954-637-8048





Email: ir@nv5.com





Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



